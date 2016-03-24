Google breaks ground on new $600 million facility in The Dalles - KPTV - FOX 12

Google breaks ground on new $600 million facility in The Dalles

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

Google broke ground on a new $600 million facility in The Dalles on Thursday.

This new facility would bring Google's total investment in The Dalles to $1.8 billion since 2005.

According to a release, Google entered into an enterprise zone agreement with the City of The Dalles and Wasco County. Under that agreement, Google is required to invest at least $200 million and create 10 jobs, but Google said as many as 50 jobs could be created.

At the ground breaking event, Google announced a $100,000 grant to The Dalles-Wasco County Library for STEM equipment and programs in its new children's wing.

