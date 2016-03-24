Oregon congresswoman speaks to advocates for sexual assault victims at PCC

Local advocates for victims of sexual assault are in training to improve safety on college campuses and on Thursday, they got a special visit from an Oregon congresswoman.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici made an appearance at the Portland Community College Southeast Center to speak to sexual assault victims' advocates who are currently in a campus training program.

Congresswoman Bonamici said she recently introduced the Campus Accountability and Safety Act in Washington, D.C., a bill that would increase and improve resources to keep students safe from sexual assault and care for them better if they are victimized.

The group of advocates were asked by Bonamici on how she can make the legislation better and many said encouraging victims to report assaults while protecting their privacy is imperative.

"Oregon is taking some steps, some positive steps to keep our campuses safe, and that needs to be done at the federal level as well. So I got some great input today about how some legislation should work and how we can improve it, and I hope we can continue to work together so our students here at universities in Oregon and across the country are safe," said Congresswoman Bonamici.

Congresswoman Bonamici told FOX 12 she is also working on a related privacy bill with Senator Ron Wyden.

