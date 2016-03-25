Missing 66-year-old Aloha man with dementia found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 66-year-old Aloha man with dementia found safe

Dane Davis, 66. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Dane Davis, 66. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Dane Davis has been found safe in Portland.

Story:

Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 66-year-old man with dementia.

WCSO said Dane Davis was last seen at St. Vincents Medical Center around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He left to get a ride from Uber. Davis lives in the Aloha area and did not make it home.

Davis is described as 5'6", 185 pounds, long bushy gray hair and a beard. It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

WCSO said Davis has extreme memory loss. 

If you see Davis or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.

