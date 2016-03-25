Missing 66-year-old Aloha man with dementia found safe

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Dane Davis has been found safe in Portland.

Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 66-year-old man with dementia.

WCSO said Dane Davis was last seen at St. Vincents Medical Center around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He left to get a ride from Uber. Davis lives in the Aloha area and did not make it home.

Davis is described as 5'6", 185 pounds, long bushy gray hair and a beard. It is not known what clothes he was wearing.

WCSO said Davis has extreme memory loss.

If you see Davis or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.

