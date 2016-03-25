Crews respond to fire at welding supply store in Oregon City - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to fire at welding supply store in Oregon City

A fire broke out at Maverick Welding Supplies, Inc. in Oregon City Thursday evening, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

Crews said they responded to the two alarm fire at 1737 Washington Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene first and closed Washington Street near the store after reporting smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoking coming from the side and back of the building, as well as the two front doors.

The fire was quickly under control after 30 minutes, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews.

