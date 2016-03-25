Thousands line up for Bernie Sanders rally in Portland

Bernie Sanders is holding a rally at the Moda Center on Friday, and people lined up early to make sure they got a seat inside.

People lining up for Bernie Sanders this morning to support the Democratic presidential candidate!!@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6TPVWtKmJw — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) March 25, 2016

Sanders is doing a Pacific Northwest tour ahead of Washington’s caucus on Saturday.

He was in Yakima Thursday night, and held events in Vancouver, Seattle and Spokane last weekend.

This is the second time Sanders has been to Portland. He drew record crowds during his rally in August.

Friday’s rally starts at 12:45 p.m., and doors opened at 9:45 a.m.

The rally is free and open to the public, but it is on a first come first serve basis.

Officials are asking that you do not bring bags for security reasons, and limit when you do bring to small personal items.

The rally will be streamed live on KPTV.com at this link.

