Coast Guard rescues three fishermen near Warrenton - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard rescues three fishermen near Warrenton

NEAR WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) -

The Coast Guard had to rescue three fishermen stranded near Warrenton on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the men became stranded after walking about a mile out onto the Columbia River South Jetty.

The high wind and waves prevented them from getting back to shore, so a helicopter crew had to pull the men to safety.

