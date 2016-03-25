Crews continue search for missing plane near Astoria

Crews are expected to resume the search for the plane of a former Washington lawmaker Friday.

John McKibbin was taking Irine Mustain to the coast to spread her late husband’s ashes, when the Coast Guard said a witness saw the World War II era plane go down in the Columbia River Wednesday.

Since that time, the Coast Guard has conducted 10 different searches, covering 387 trackline miles.

Friends said McKibbin told them he’d be back from the trip in about an hour. When several hours came and went without hearing from him, they got worried.

McKibbin served two terms in the state legislature, three terms as Clark County Commissioner, and was former president of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, the search began around 7 a.m. Friday along the water's surface.

Divers entered the water at around 10:30 a.m., and no evidence has been found, according to deputies.

There is no word on what caused his plane to crash.

