Police: Driver arrested after fatal crash in Josephine Co.

A Cave Junction man was arrested after a fatal crash in Josephine County early Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP received the report of a crash at 3:32 a.m. on Waldo Road near the intersection of Takilma Road in Cave Junction.

According to Oregon State Police, a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling west on Waldo Road when it left the road and rolled several times, stopping on the north side of Waldo Road.

The two passengers in the car where ejected, according to OSP.

Police said before law enforcement arrived, the driver fled.

The front passenger, a 16 year old male, was taken to a local hospital.

According to OSP, the second passenger,18-year-old Trevor Praszek was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives later arrested Dennis Knight, 23, of Cave Junction for criminally negligent homicide, and two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver to injured person.

