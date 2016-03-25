PDX Heart and Sole Shoe Drive collects shoes for less fortunate

A new project in Portland is helping the less fortunate by giving them some new shoes!

More's photojournalist Brad Pulliam shares more information on the 'PDX Heart and Sole Shoe Drive.'

The drive runs though March 31, and organizers hope to collect a thousand pairs of shoes.

You can donate lightly warn shoes at the We Work Custom House in northwest Portland, the Oregon Public House in northeast Portland, and the Portland Rescue Mission on West Burnside.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.