Suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting after chase near Albany

A suspect suffered life-threatening injuries after a chase that led to an officer-involved shooting near Albany on Friday morning.

Linn County deputies attempted to contact two people in a Chevy Silverado in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation at 9:06 a.m.

Deputies said the driver sped away, leading them on a chase to Saddle Butte Road near Seven Mile Lane.

The Chevy left the roadway and went into a field. Deputies found the vehicle and suspects a short time later.

Investigators said an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the driver, 39-year-old Brian Eller, was flown to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

The two deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.

No other details were released Friday about the shooting.

A woman in the Chevy was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

A multi-agency crime team was activated, with Oregon State Police as the lead on the investigation.

