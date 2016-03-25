Oregon Zoo donates formula for orphaned Borneo elephants

The Oregon Zoo announced that they are helping four new orphaned Borneo elephants at the Sepilok Center in Malaysia by donating formula.

In January, Metro Council President Tom Hughes visited Borneo and met several elephants while there.

When he found out more about the orphaned elephants, he contacted the general manager of Metro’s visitor venues, who then notified the Oregon Zoo Director Don Moore.

As an emergency measure, the The Oregon Zoo wired $1,000 to Sepilok, which is enough to buy a couple of weeks’ worth of formula they have been using for elephant babies.

"The situation here is quite dire," wrote Sen Nathan, a veterinarian and assistant director of the Sabah Wildlife Department.

Money to purchase the elephant milk formula came from the Oregon Zoo Foundation's Endangered Species Justice Fund.

"When I saw Dr. Nathan's email, I knew we had to help these orphans," Dr. Moore said. "Our zoo is dedicated to Asian elephants, they are at serious risk of extinction, and here are four individuals in desperate need of help."

Through the Borneo Elephant Conservation Alliance, a partnership announced last month by the Oregon, Woodland Park and Houston zoos - the wildlife department is also hoping to quickly establish a Borneo Elephant Care Center, where orphaned babies can be cared for until they are at least 5 years old.

