Watch live: Rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Portland

Watch live: Rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in P - KPTV - FOX 12

Bernie Sanders at rally in Portland Bernie Sanders at rally in Portland
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Thousands of people began lining up early Friday morning to hear Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak at the Moda Center in Portland.

Sanders is on a tour of the Pacific Northwest ahead of Washington's caucus on Saturday.

Mobile users can watch the rally streaming live at this link.

