Blues festival lineup announced

The Oregon Food Bank announced the lineup Friday for the 29th annual Safeway Albertsons Waterfront Blues Festival.

The Blues Festival, presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union, will be July 1-4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Headliners include Tedeschi-Trucks Band, JJ Grey & Mofro, Maceo Parker, ZZ Ward, Curtis Salgado Band, Soul Rebels Brass Band, Femi Kuti, Chubby Carrier, and the Bayou Swamp Band.

"We have a fabulous lineup this year, presenting the younger, cutting edge of the 'blues' genre as well as pioneering legacy acts," said Artistic Director Peter Dammann.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Oregon Food Bank.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.