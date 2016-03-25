Deputies: Moses Lake man charged with online sexual abuse

A man from Moses Lake Washington is accused of crimes involving online sexual corruption and sexual abuse of a teenage girl, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.

After a two-month investigation by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Portland, 21-year-old Brandon Eide, also known as Brandon Bachtold was taken into custody on February 22.

He was transferred to the Clatsop County Jail Thursday after a moth-long extradition process, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Eide was known to the victim as a family friend, but used a popular social networking site to begin secretly communicating with her in December 2014.

During their year-long relationship, Eide is believed to have met the victim in person on multiple occasions at her home, and in several public locations around Washington.

Eide faces multiple charges including luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child I, and use of a child in a sexually explicit display.

Anyone with information pertaining to Eide's travels to Clatsop County in the last 18-months is asked to contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.

