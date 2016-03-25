Put a bird on it: Feathered guest lands on stage at Sanders' Portland rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped his speech briefly when a bird landed on stage (Photo: KPTV)

It was like a scene from the TV show 'Portlandia': A small bird landed on the stage at Sen. Bernie Sanders' rally in Portland Friday afternoon and as one might imagine, the Internet had a field day.

The Democratic presidential hopeful was in the middle of talking about education when the bird landed on the stage, then flew up onto the lectern.

The audience erupted in cheers and Sanders stopped his speech to smile at the bird.

A bird just landed on the podium during Sanders' speech! ?? — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) March 25, 2016

I think the little guy was just trying to Tweet about the rally. ?? #portlandia #putabirdonit — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) March 25, 2016

The Sanders campaign quicky picked up on the lighthearted moment, posting a tweet with the hashtag #BirdieSanders.

Others posted on social media with the hashtag #PutABernOnIt.

As the bird flew off, Sanders called it a symbol.

"I know it doesn't look like it, but that bird is really a dove, asking us for world peace. No more wars!" Sanders said.

The senator's next stop after Portland was a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle Friday evening.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.