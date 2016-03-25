Bernie Sanders at Portland rally: 'Washington, Oregon can help transform this country'

Bernie Sanders targeted Donald Trump before turning his attention to fellow Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a rally in front of thousands of supporters in Portland on Friday.

Sanders was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at the Moda Center, with some people lining up hours before the arena's doors opened Friday morning.

In a wide-reaching campaign speech, Sanders spoke about free public college tuition, gay marriage, raising the minimum wage, universal health care and climate change.

But first, he addressed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"The reason why Donald Trump will never become President of the United States is the American people will never vote for a candidate who insults Mexicans and Latinos," Sanders said, adding that Trump also insults women, veterans and African-Americans.

Sanders said Trump has raised questions about whether President Barack Obama was born in the U.S., because Obama's father was born in Kenya. Sanders said his father was born in Poland.

"I found it interesting that nobody has asked me for my birth certificate. Do you think it might just have something to do with the color of my skin as opposed to Obama's? I think so," Sanders said.

Sanders said polls show that if he faced Trump for the presidency, "We win with overwhelming numbers."

Sanders addressed campaign contributions in turning his focus to his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton.

Sanders said his campaign has received 6 million individual contributions at an average of $27 each. He said Clinton has chosen "a different path," receiving millions from "powerful special interests," including Wall Street.

"I'm the only candidate out there that does not have a super PAC, does not want a super PAC, does not need a super PAC," he said.

Sen. @BernieSanders speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in Portland.

WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ln6vGzqLN5 pic.twitter.com/xhJ4rcdASX — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) March 25, 2016

Sanders then hit on a number of his main campaign talking points, saying congress bailed out Wall Street against his vote, and now a majority of the financial instructions are bigger than they were in 2008. He said financial institutions should not have that kind of economic and political power.

"It's time to break them up," Sanders said.

Sanders said he is often asked how he would pay for free education at public universities. He said a tax on Wall Street speculation would more than cover the cost.

"The American people bailed out Wall Street, and now it's Wall Street's time to help the middle class of this country," he said.

"I believe people today are looking around saying the status quo is not acceptable." @BernieSanders — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) March 25, 2016

Sanders concluded his hour-long rally, which was interrupted by numerous chants of "Bernie, Bernie" and even a bird landing on his podium, by saying a "political revolution" is needed, as caucuses begin in Washington state on Saturday and Oregonians receive their ballots next month.

"Washington and Oregon can help transform this country," Sanders said. "Let's do it."

