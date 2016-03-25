A man's body was found in the middle of the road outside a bar in Gresham early Wednesday morning and his wife has been arrested, charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

Man's body found on road outside Gresham bar, wife arrested on manslaughter charge

A Gresham woman pounded on the doors of a bar asking staff to call 911, but investigators claim she was the person behind the wheel of the truck that ran over and killed her husband.

Woman accused of running over husband now charged with murder

The charges facing a woman accused of killing her husband after an argument in a Gresham bar now include murder.

Jennifer Lowery was initially charged with manslaughter in the death of her husband Mark Lowery.

According to police, Lowery and her husband got into a fight at Division Sports Pub in Gresham last week.

Investigators said Mark Lowery walked away, but his wife followed him their truck and backed over him while he was standing in the road.

During Jennifer Lowery’s first court appearance last Wednesday she was charged with second-degree manslaughter, but a grand jury has now upped that charge to murder.

Friday in court she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She also faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Her trial is set to start in May.

