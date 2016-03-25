Woman accused of running over husband now charged with murder - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman accused of running over husband now charged with murder

Posted: Updated:
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

The charges facing a woman accused of killing her husband after an argument in a Gresham bar now include murder.

Jennifer Lowery was initially charged with manslaughter in the death of her husband Mark Lowery.

According to police, Lowery and her husband got into a fight at Division Sports Pub in Gresham last week.

Investigators said Mark Lowery walked away, but his wife followed him their truck and backed over him while he was standing in the road.

During Jennifer Lowery’s first court appearance last Wednesday she was charged with second-degree manslaughter, but a grand jury has now upped that charge to murder.

Friday in court she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She also faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Her trial is set to start in May.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.