Mayor Hales delivers his final 'State of the City' address

Portland mayor Charlie Hales delivered his fourth and final "State of the City” address Friday.

He discussed progress made under his watch, and challenges the city faces.

“Today we face more real challenges, youth violence reaching record highs, institutional racism still blocking opportunity, an affordability crisis forcing people from their homes, climate change that causes severe weather that hits our vulnerable neighbors hardest.”

Mayor Hales highlighted the ambitious efforts to reform the police department. He also spoke about the housing agenda, as well as plans to open more shelter beds and affordable housing for the homeless.

The mayor said he hopes he's laying out a good plan for the city to grow over the next 20 years.

“I want to be remembered as the guy who came out of private life and ran for office to make sure Portland grew smart,” he said. “We get one chance to grow smart. You screw it up, it's bad for 100 years. I want to get it right.”

Mayor Hales also talked about new efforts to address the police officer shortage. He announced the creation of a public safety academy to train Portland youth for careers at police, fire and emergency bureaus.

