Victim of Gresham sexual assault: 'I feared for my life'

A Portland woman said she was just lookin for help with a flat tire on her bike when she was sexually assaulted on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham. (KPTV)

A Portland woman said she was held at knife point and sexually assaulted by a stranger on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham last week.

But, now, her accused attacker is behind bars and she’s sharing her powerful story about how she got away.

“The fear that I had that day, I don’t know how to put into words,” the victim, who asked FOX 12 to call her Randi, said Friday.

Gresham police say Thomas Peacock, 50, of Portland, was later identified as the suspect in the sexual assault based on tips. Detectives said they confirmed Peacock was in the area of Oaks Park in SE Portland and arrested him Thursday night.

FOX 12 has learned Peacock served some 30 years in prison for burglary, robbery and attempted murder.

He was released last year, but police note he failed to check in with his parole officer. Now he’s accused of kidnapping and raping a Portland woman who was just biking home.

Randi said this all happened after she got a flat tire while riding her bike on the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham.

“I asked two people for a pump, but they didn’t have one,” Randi recalled. “I see this guy and he didn’t look homeless or anything and he had a backpack, so I thought he might have a pump.”

Randi said that man, later identified as Peacock, pretended to help her, but then grabbed the knife she kept on her for protection and turned it against her.

“He held the knife to my throat and said if I talked, or screamed, he would kill me,” Randi explained. “I definitely feared for my life.”

Randi said Peacock dragged her into a wooded area just off the trail and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight.

To get away, the 22-year-old shared she came up with a lie and told her attacker she was only 12.

“He started getting upset, and he was like, ‘Oh I thought you were one of those homeless girls on the bike trail,’ and I told him I was just a kid, so he started to apologize and freak out,” Randi said. “So, I took my two seconds and ran. Not that it justifies anything. If I was 12-years-old, or a homeless women, it shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Peacock appeared before a Multnomah County Judge Friday afternoon, and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. He’s currently in the Multnomah County jail, and is being held without bail.

Randi says she’s taking comfort knowing, he’s no longer on the streets.

“I’m really glad he’s put away and not going to hurt anyone else,” she said.

