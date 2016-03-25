Hero of UCC shooting given Citizen Honors Award - KPTV - FOX 12

Hero of UCC shooting given Citizen Honors Award

ARLINGTON, VA (KPTV) -

One of the heroes of the Umpqua Community College attack was honored in nation’s capital Friday.

Chris Mintz was a recipient of the 2016 Citizen Honors Award for his courage and selflessness shown during the attacks.

He was shot 7 times while in class at UCC after meeting the gunman at the door of the classroom, trying to protect other students.

Mintz and four others were honored on National Medal of Honor Day at Arlington National Cemetary.

The award is presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, and is given to people who “made a difference in the lives of others through a singular act of extraordinary heroism, or through their continued commitment to putting others first.”

