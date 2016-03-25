Bernie Sanders talks one-on-one with Fox 12 - KPTV - FOX 12

Bernie Sanders talks one-on-one with Fox 12

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders sat down with Fox 12's Jamie Wilson before his rally in Portland Friday. (KPTV) Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders sat down with Fox 12's Jamie Wilson before his rally in Portland Friday. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The same day Bernie Sanders packed the Moda Center with a rally, he sat down with Fox 12 for an interview.

Jamie Wilson met with the Vermont Senator for a one-on-one interview about his bid for the White House.

Sanders shared his plans for middle class America, fighting ISIS and what the campaign would look like if it comes down to him and Republican front runner Donald Trump.

Sanders is currently trailing Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton in the race for the party nomination, with voters in Washington caucusing Saturday and Oregon voters heading to the polls in May.

