Remains believed to be missing man found near crashed truck in Tillamook Co.

Remains believed to be a man who went missing nearly a year ago in Tillamook County were recovered near a crashed truck down a ravine in a heavily forested area near Bay City.

William Peale, better known as Bill, was last seen April 13, 2015, driving his 1989 Ford Ranger pickup away from his home from High Street toward Patterson Creek.

Investigators learned Peale was known to drive in the forested areas behind Bay City.

An extensive search was conducted in the forest areas, as well as other locations around Tillamook County where Peale was known to frequent, but crews found no signs of him.

Search and rescue crews anticipated during the winter months, when tree foliage allowed better visibility, his truck might be spotted. The case was kept open with several searches organized over the last year.

Last Sunday, two people were in an area south of Ellingsworth Creek when they spotted a vehicle on the opposite ridge near Lower Electric Creek Road.

Over the next few days, they hiked to the vehicle, which was on the bottom of a steep ravine. The truck was later confirmed to be Peale's Ford Ranger.

The hikers said the truck had crashed, but was unoccupied. Peale's driver's license was found in a wallet inside the truck. The hikers hiked out and called 911.

On Thursday, rescue crews rappelled down the steep ravine to investigate further. Searchers located human remains near the crash site, believed to be Bill Peale.

Positive identification of the remains is pending from the medical examiner's office.

Investigators learned the truck left the road above and rolled several times down the ravine, coming to a stop 350 feet below.

Investigators said there was low-level snow on the roads the day of the crash.

