Local Muslims see increase in bullying, threats since recent terrorist attacks

The Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization said there have been an increase in bullying and threats towards Muslims and they fear it will only get worse. (KPTV)

In the wake of several terrorist attacks, local Muslims say they're being bullied and threatened right here in Portland and some fear it will only get worse.

Some are saying those threats are now spreading to their children while they're at school and even when they ride the MAX home. Now, a local group is trying to stop the bullying and threats.

"I had a backpack, I was just coming back from school and a guy approached me and as soon as I got off the 82nd MAX station, he was like 'oh you got a bomb', and everyone was just looking at me."

22-year-old Isatou Jallow said that is just one of the times she has been targeted for being Muslim in recent weeks.

FOX 12 spoke with Jallow along with other members of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization at the Africa House in northeast Portland.

The group said they've heard of so many stories similar to Jallow's and even worse stories happening among Muslims all over Portland. They held a group meeting to document those stories and are now trying to figure out how to stop people from feeling targeted.

Jallow said she feels horrible about what happened in Brussels, but also feels bad for Muslims everywhere in the world who had nothing to do with the attack.

"We're all afraid of those same people that they're afraid of, and I know Islam has nothing to do with ISIS, those people claim to be Muslims but they're not."

The group said they haven't gone to the police yet about the threats but are prepared to do so if they get any worse.

Portland Police said they encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it so they can investigate.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.