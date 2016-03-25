Suspicious white powder sent to Umatilla prison deemed non-hazar - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspicious white powder sent to Umatilla prison deemed non-hazardous

UMATILLA, OR (KPTV) -

Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) received an envelope filled with suspicious white powdery substance that turned out to be non-hazardous, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

DOC said the TRCI mail room reported the envelope around 9:00 a.m Friday. The mail room area was secured and the administration building was evacuated.

Hermiston Hazardous Materials Unit and the Umatilla Fire and Rescue responded to evaluate the powder.

It was later determined that the white substance was not hazardous.

DOC said employees did not developed any reactions from the powder.

