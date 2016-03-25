Crunch time: Sanders, Clinton supporters work ahead of caucuses

With less than 24 hours until Washington’s Democratic caucuses, campaign headquarters were buzzing Friday evening as volunteers created buttons, put together fliers and made thousands of phone calls in hopes their efforts would translate to votes come Saturday.

“It is absolutely crunch time,” said one Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer.

Sanders himself is campaigning down to the wire, holding a rally for thousands at Portland Moda Center Friday afternoon and another event in Seattle later that night.

"A cursory observation makes me think that Portland is ready for a political revolution,” Sanders said to the roaring Portland crowd.

He’s already held several other rallies around the region over the last few days. Friday’s message was no different: higher wages, free college and a path to citizenship.

"And if Congress does not do its job and pass immigration reform, I will use the executive powers of the president to do everything I can,” Sanders said.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, rallied in Seattle earlier this week. Her husband campaigned briefly on her behalf in Vancouver.

Clinton supporters said she’s the most well-rounded candidate to take on the Republican nominee.

“As the time is getting closer, I see so many specific plans that Hillary can do, and she’s accomplished a lot,” Vancouver supporter Oralee Branch said. "As a woman I feel like now is a great time.”

Caucuses will be held around the state from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Despite big wins in Utah and Idaho, Sanders still lags considerably behind Clinton.

If you’re unsure of where your caucuses will be meeting, you can visit http://www.wa-democrats.org/ to find locations. You can also preregister for the event on the website until midnight.

Washington residents selecting a republican nominee will vote in the presidential primary in May.

