Portland Police officer rescues duckling waddling through traffic

Officer Richardson holding the little duckling after the rescue. (Courtesy: Portland Police Instagram page)

Portland Police made an unusual rescue in the middle of afternoon traffic on Friday.

Officer Richardson saw a duckling waddling through traffic while on foot patrol and stopped to rescue it.

The Portland Police Bureau posted a picture of the little duckling on Instagram.

A photo posted by Portland Police (@portlandpolice) on Mar 25, 2016

In the caption, Portland Police said they weren't able to find the duckling's family so they took him to DoveLewis Animal Hospital.

Thankfully, the duckling was not injured.

