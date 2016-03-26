Portland Police officer rescues duckling waddling through traffi - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Police officer rescues duckling waddling through traffic

Posted: Updated:
Officer Richardson holding the little duckling after the rescue. (Courtesy: Portland Police Instagram page) Officer Richardson holding the little duckling after the rescue. (Courtesy: Portland Police Instagram page)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police made an unusual rescue in the middle of afternoon traffic on Friday.

Officer Richardson saw a duckling waddling through traffic while on foot patrol and stopped to rescue it.

The Portland Police Bureau posted a picture of the little duckling on Instagram.

In the caption, Portland Police said they weren't able to find the duckling's family so they took him to DoveLewis Animal Hospital.

Thankfully, the duckling was not injured.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.