Ducks Brooks on Coach K: 'That conversation should have stayed with us'

There are mixed reactions after the Oregon Duck's big win Thursday night.

The team is moving forward after their win over the Duke Blue Devils, but there's a controversy from after the game following them.

Dillon Brooks led the way last night with 22 points, and at the end of the game, with seconds on the clock, hit a deep three-pointer.

The game was sealed before he took the shot, but Ducks fans still saw the long-range three as a highlight.

Not everyone was as impressed.

After the game during handshakes, Brooks said legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told him to "Stop showing off with shots like that," something Krzyzewski later denied saying.

A tweet from SB Nation late Friday does seem to indicate that the coach did offer some advice to Brooks.

New CBS audio reveals Coach K totally lied about what he said to Dillon Brooks last night https://t.co/bLYopTL3SA https://t.co/pMEDY41T3G — SB Nation CBB (@SBNationCBB) March 26, 2016

At a news conference Friday, Brooks and Oregon coach Dana Altman said they want to focus on Oklahoma, not what happened after the Duke game.

"Me and Coach K, that conversation should have stayed with us,” Brooks said. “But overall, me and Coach K are both professionals, and I have to move on from the situation and focus on Oklahoma."

Defending his player, Altman said he pushed the team to keep going, and critics should talk to him if they have issues.

"I told Dillon to shoot it, so if anyone's got a problem with it, it should be directed at me," Altman said.

Saturday the Ducks will take on the Sooners with tip-off set for just after 3:00 p.m.

