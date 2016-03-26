105-year-old Ashland woman's key to staying young: Dating

Molly Gruber after blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. (KPTV)

An Ashland woman just turned 105 and she says the key to staying young is healthy living and a little romance.

Mary "Molly" Gruber ushered in her 105th birthday by listening to the tunes of her favorite artist Frank Sinatra.

"Everybody's asking me questions and taking my picture, it's very funny," said Molly.

The Minnesota native has blown out a lot of candles in her 105 years, and for the last 83 of them, her daughter Beverly's been by her side.

"Truthfully I can't even imagine being without her," said Beverly.

Molly said the key to a long life is healthy living.

"I never drank and I never smoked," said Molly.

However, her doctor said the real answer is romance.

"She says she reads romance novels and pretends she's the luckiest girl, and that is my opinion of why she has lived so long, because she loves life and she loves having boyfriends," said Wendy Schilling, Molly's doctor.

Having outlived two husbands, Molly continues to find companionship.

"I met another man here, oh yes, my doctors shaking her head, she knows about it," Molly said.

With a glass half full outlook on life, those who know Molly best say it's possible she'll live to be 110.

"I don't know why not. I can't say I'll be happy about it," said Molly.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.