Vernonia homeowners still paying the price after December floods

The town of Vernonia has been hit by floods in 1996, 2007 and more recently in December of 2015.

Some homeowners tell Fox 12 they’ve had to make major adjustments to make their homes more livable.

For David Vaughn, he lifted his home eight feet in the air in 2008 and said he placed major reinforcement beams to support his home.

“It’s just bad,” Vaughn said. “Everything is cracking and falling apart.”

Since December, Vaughn has been trying to work with FEMA and construction companies to fix issues.

“The support started sinking and causing our house to sink,” Amber Vaughn, David’s daughter in law said.

David said although he has flood insurance, settling and sinking of the house is not covered under his claim.

“Before the flood I had no cracking,” David said.

David said all he wants is to find help to fix his house to what it once was.

