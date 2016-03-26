Man attacks store employees, customers over waiting in line

Shoppers at the downtown Portland H and M store witnessed quite a scene earlier this week, when police say a disgruntled customer punched an employee and threatened another.

The suspect was no stranger to police. In fact, 44-year old Davendra Singh has quite the rap sheet.

Singh has been convicted of two felonies and eight misdemeanors including harassment, DUII and drug possession.

He is now behind bars for assaulting an H and M employee, and police said it was all sparked because a long line in the store's dressing room.

Wednesday night, police showed up to the H and M at Pioneer Place after Singh allegedly made a fuss about the long wait in the men's dressing room area.

Employees said he cut in line to get into a fitting room, then yelled at a female employee, and threw clothes at another employee.

H and M employees told police say before Singh left, he yelled racial slurs at the female employee, and told her he'd be waiting for her outside.

When her male coworker stepped in between them, Signh allegedly shoved the employee, threw more clothes at him and punched him a few times in the head.

Also Wednesday night, not too far from H and M, police were called to Voodoo Donuts on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Ankeny Street, where a man was panhandling in front of the business.

That homeless man said a man walked up to him, and punched him in the head without a word.

A customer in line at Voodoo witnessed the whole thing, and tried to step in and tell Singh to leave, but Singh responded by saying he owned a nearby business and began spitting at the man.

Police noted they recognized Singh as the same man from the H and M incident, and he was arrested.

The arrest did not go without incident, though. The PPB noted Singh kicked violently at an officer as he was escorted into the patrol car, and even spit in an officer's face.

Singh is now facing several charges, including assault and harassment.

