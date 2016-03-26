Police: Newborn found in Everett dumpster, taken to hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Newborn found in Everett dumpster, taken to hospital

By The Associated Press
Responding officers found a baby boy inside a dumpster in Everett Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jeff Meyers) Responding officers found a baby boy inside a dumpster in Everett Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jeff Meyers)
EVERETT, WA (AP) -

Police say a newborn was found in a dumpster in Everett and taken to a hospital.

Everett Police said on Twitter that at 8:20 p.m. Friday someone passing by called 911 to report hearing crying coming from a dumpster on the 800 block of 112th Street Southeast.

Responding officers found a baby boy inside.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 425-257-8450.

No other details were immediately available.

