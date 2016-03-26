Police: Newborn found in Everett dumpster, taken to hospital

Police say a newborn was found in a dumpster in Everett and taken to a hospital.

Everett Police said on Twitter that at 8:20 p.m. Friday someone passing by called 911 to report hearing crying coming from a dumpster on the 800 block of 112th Street Southeast.

At 820p passerby called 911 to report crying from dumpster. Ofcs found newborn boy inside. Dets to investigate. Any info: 425-257-8450 — Everett Police WA (@EverettPolice) March 26, 2016

800 block 112th St SE - Confirming newborn found in dumpster and taken to hospital. PIO enroute to scene — Everett Police WA (@EverettPolice) March 26, 2016

Responding officers found a baby boy inside.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 425-257-8450.

No other details were immediately available.

