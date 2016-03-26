Victim of 'Jogger Rapist' pleased with parole board decision, worried for future

Danielle Tudor was boarding a flight earlier this month, alone and about to turn off her cell phone when it rang.

It was the Executive Director of the Oregon Board of Parole. The news she had to share was stunning.

The man who raped Tudor back in 1979, and later confessed to raping a total of nine women, will stay in prison until 2023.

His name is Richard Gillmore and he was known as the “Jogger Rapist.”

“I think it was very fitting that I was by myself [on that flight] because in my mind I was going back to November 11, 1979, where it all began,” Tudor said. “I was alone [then] and here I was finding out this news [alone] – the irony didn’t escape me but it was an emotional flight.”

Tudor had been preparing to testify at yet another of Gillmore’s parole hearings in April. She’d done the same thing in 2012 and 2010, after going public with her story in 2008.

She was just 17 when Gillmore broke into her childhood home in Gresham. He left for a moment, but when she was on the phone with 911 he returned and brutally attacked her.

But he was never prosecuted in her case, or eight others. The statute of limitations ran out before Gillmore was caught and convicted in 1987 of one attack: the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

At that time, he was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 60, but a parole board decision in 1988 cut that sentence in half, making him eligible for parole beginning in 2001.

Since then, Tudor and his other victims relived their trauma with each new hearing.

But Tudor is a survivor.

“I am not that same terrified girl that he broke into my childhood home and raped me,” she said. “I am not that person, I have grown up and I can fight back and he never counted on that.”

She now speaks very publicly about her attack, and advocates for other survivors. She helped push legislation in Salem to reduce the backlog of untested rape kits, and to eliminate the statute of limitations in rape cases.

While Tudor says the recent parole board’s decision to keep Gillmore in prison is the best-case scenario given the 1988 decision to reduce his sentence, she worries about what will happen when he is released.

“If he’d been prosecuted for all the crimes he admitted to he never would have been released,” she said. “Are we going to wait for him to attack another girl? Another young woman? And then, okay now we need to put you back in prison? Is that what we’re going to wait for? We’ve already had too many, why are we going to take that chance?”

