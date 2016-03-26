Police investigating two SE Portland shootings

Windshield damaged in shooting near 85th and Knapp

Two shootings were reported in southeast Portland Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to Police, officers are investigating one shooting in the area of southeast 85th and Knapp just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and damage to a parked car. Both the back window and windshield of a man’s van were damaged.

Police are also investigating a shooting at southeast 122nd and Powell at around 9:23 p.m. that injured a 20-year-old man.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.