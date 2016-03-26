Pedestrian killed on I-5 near Lombard

A 25-year-old man was killed when a car hit him on I-5 in north Portland early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 near Lombard Street according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said a 2006 Toyota Avalon, driven by a 39-year-old male, was driving northbound on I-5 when he struck the pedestrian on the freeway.

Officers believe the pedestrian may have been crossing the freeway westbound when he was hit.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police and did not show any signs of impairment.

Police kept I-5 closed for several hours while the major crash team investigated, but has since reopened.

