OSU women compete in the Sweet 16; UofO men compete in Elite 8

Oregon sports fans have a reason to celebrate, as the University of Oregon men and the Oregon State University women continue their run in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The University of Oregon men take on Oklahoma in the Elite Eight.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. in Anaheim California.

The Oregon State University women’s basketball team will be competing in the Sweet 16 Saturday afternoon.

The Beavers take on the number six seed DePaul in Dallas.

This is the second time the program has made it to the Sweet 16 in the school’s history. Last time the team made it this far was in 1983.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.