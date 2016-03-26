Victims identified in fatal Silverton mobile home fire

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims of Thursday's deadly mobile home fire in Silverton.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the 2600 block of Silver Falls Highway Southeast at 4:45 a.m Thursday morning.

According to deputies, Antonio Reyes, 22, and his son Juan Esteban, 7 were injured in the fire.

Tragically, Dora Maria Esteban, 26, and her son James Reyes,1 were killed in the fire.

Early evidence shows that the cause of the fire is possible electrical related, according to deputies.

