AP declares Sanders winner of WA Democratic caucus

Voters from around Washington are gathering Saturday to participate in the Democratic Caucus.

Turnout for #DemCaucus @ Hudson's Bay High was so big that a couple precincts moved outside. 800+ here. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zRXYVvu6tL — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 26, 2016

Turnout at Hudson's Bay High School was so big, that a few precincts had to move outside!

Is this the line for Sanders' Hudson's Bay rally? Nope! Line from this morning to get into school to caucus. pic.twitter.com/NFurcnNilg — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 26, 2016

Other locations had similar turnout as well!

With 30.56% of the precincts reporting, The Associated Press called Bernie Sanders the winner of the presidential caucuses in Washington at 3:28 p.m. Saturday.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential caucuses in Washington state.#APracecall at 6:28 p.m. EST. #Election2016 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2016

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.