AP declares Sanders winner of WA Democratic caucus - KPTV - FOX 12

AP declares Sanders winner of WA Democratic caucus

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) -

Voters from around Washington are gathering Saturday to participate in the Democratic Caucus.

Turnout at Hudson's Bay High School was so big, that a few precincts had to move outside!

Other locations had similar turnout as well!

With 30.56% of the precincts reporting, The Associated Press called Bernie Sanders the winner of the presidential caucuses in Washington at 3:28 p.m. Saturday.

