Police: Man injured after being hit by drunk driver

A driver was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Central Precinct officers responded at 1:12 a.m. to Northwest 4th Avenue and Davis Street on the report that a pedestrian had been struck by a driver.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. According to police the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver, Andrew Ferguson, 27, remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Officers determined that Ferguson was impaired by alcohol and was arrested at the scene.

According to police, the victim was crossing 4th Avenue in a crosswalk, when he was struck by Ferguson who was driving a silver 2008 Ford F-150.

Ferguson was booked into Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the third degree, DUII, and reckless driving.

