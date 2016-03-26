Police: NE Portland Market Robbed at gunpoint - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: NE Portland Market Robbed at gunpoint

A market was robbed at gunpoint in northeast Portland Saturday morning, according to the Portland Bureau.

Officers responded to the robbery at 10:11 a.m. at Portland Market in Deli on northeast Cully Boulevard.

An employee told police that the suspect entered the market, armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

After obtaining cash, the suspect left and was last seen walking southbound from the market.

The suspect is described as an African American male in his late-teens or early-20s, dark-colored hoody, black and blue shorts, wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Robbery detectives at 503-823-0405. 

