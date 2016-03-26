Police: Man injured in stabbing outside SE Portland Cafe

A man was injured after a stabbing outside of a café in southeast Portland Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded to Kelli’s Café at 1417 southeast Division Street on the report of a man stabbed in the parking lot.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, after a large knife was in his lower back.

He was transferred to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the suspect were fighting before the victim was stabbed.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic male that left the area in a vehicle, westbound on Division Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.