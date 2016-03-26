Man arrested after loaded handgun found while running from police

An 18-year-old was arrested after being found with a loaded gun while running from police officers Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, officers approached Judge Edwards at 12:34 a.m. in a parking lot of the Arbor Glen Apartments on southeast 145th Avenue.

Edwards is known to officers as a gang member, police said.

When officers approached Edwards, he ran. As Edwards was running, officers saw a hand gun in his right hand.

Edwards was found a short time later, and was taken into custody without incident. The loaded handgun was found in a nearby yard, according to police.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, and interfering with a peace officer.

