Ducks run ends in Anaheim, fall to Sooners 80-68

Oklahoma forward Ryan Spangler pulls a rebound away from Oregon forward Jordan Bell and forward Chris Boucher during the second half of the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Buddy Hield hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 37 points, and Oklahoma advanced to its first Final Four since 2002 with an 80-68 victory over Oregon in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Jordan Woodard added 13 points for the Sooners (29-7), who streaked to an 18-point lead in the first half and never let the Ducks back in it.

The regional final was a monument to the formidable talent of Hield, the Sooners' senior star. He produced a dynamite performance on his biggest stage, carving the Ducks' defense from all distances with his smooth outside shot and a knack for momentum-swinging buckets.

Elgin Cook scored 24 points for the Ducks (31-7), whose 11-game winning streak ended one game shy of the second Final Four in school history.

The Ducks still had a historic season, with a team record for wins and conference regular season and tournament crowns.

Pac-12 title. Pac-12 tourney title. NCAA Elite 8. School record 31 wins. Thank you @OregonPitCrew and fans. Thank you @Ecook23_ @MadBuckets — Oregon Basketball (@OregonMBB) March 27, 2016

Reporting by Greg Beacham

