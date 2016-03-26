Oregon State women first Elite 8 after 83-71 win over DePaul

Oregon State guard Jamie Weisner drives against DePaul guard Jessica January during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the regional semifinals of the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Jamie Weisner had career highs with 38 points and seven 3-pointers and Oregon State advanced to its first women's NCAA Tournament regional final with an 83-71 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Weisner also had 10 rebounds for the Pac-12 champion Beavers (31-4), the No. 2 seed in the Dallas Regional. They will play top-seeded Baylor (36-1) on Monday night with a Final Four berth on the line.

"She's the ultimate competitor. She gives everyone in the room confidence, and her confidence is earned." @CoachRueck on @jamieweisner — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) March 27, 2016

"I'm always looking to score. That's my mentality." @jamieweisner — Oregon State WBB (@OregonStateWBB) March 27, 2016

Sydney Wiese added 13 points for Oregon State, including consecutive 3-pointers in an early 90-second span when the Beavers went ahead to stay. Ruth Hamblin also scored 13 points.

DePaul (27-9) was in its fourth Sweet 16 under 30-year coach Doug Bruno, but has never gotten farther in the tournament.

Jessica January had 20 points for DePaul, while Jacqui Grant had 15 and Mart'e Grays 14.

Reporting by Stephen Hawkins, AP basketball writer

