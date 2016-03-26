Sanders sails to win in Clark County caucus on way to big Washington victory

Some caucuses in Washington were so pack Saturday the voting had to be moved outside. (Kandra Kent/KPTV)

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders swept parts of the west Saturday with big wins in Washington and Alaska.

The Vermont senator and rival Secretary of State Hilary Clinton are still awaiting caucus results from Hawaii, which are expected to be release later tonight.

Lines wrapped around Vancouver’s Hudson’s Bay High School Saturday morning. So many people turned out to caucus that some precincts had to hold their meetings outside.

A spokesman with the Clark County Democrats said about 800 people showed up to Hudson’s Bay. About 500 voters had been expected.

Like the rest of the state, Sanders was the favorite.

"I'm feeling the Bern all the way," Stephanie Kaplan said of her first caucus.

Most attendees Fox 12 spoke with said they wouldn’t be persuaded to change their vote by fellow neighbors. But voter Matt Williams is the exact reason why caucuses are held.

"I'm undecided at this point,” Williams said. “I've read each of the candidate's books, and I'm seeing good things about both of them. I'm worried about being pragmatic vs. optimistic."

Despite Sanders’ momentum, candidate Hilary Clinton still holds a big lead among delegates and super delegates.

