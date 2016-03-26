Shots fired a woman, three children in car

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired Saturday afternoon when gunmen targeted a woman and three children.

Officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of men shooting into the street around 3:40 p.m. to a first call around Northeast 27th Avenue and Lombard Street.

A second call came in, this one from Northeast 60th Avenue and Lombard, from a woman saying she was the victim of the first shooting.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in both locations.

The victim said she had been driving her car with three children aged 16, 4 and 1 that stopped at NE 27th and Lombard when another car pulled beside her.

She claimed that several black men got out of the second car and began shooting at her vehicle.

Investigators said that almost three dozen rounds were fired at the car, but thankfully no one in the vehicle was injured.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a gray, newer, possible import vehicle.

The Gang Enforcement Team also responded and has taken over the investigation.

