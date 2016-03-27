Easter Egg hunt interrupted by screaming man in Clark County

A man screaming that his roommates were going to shoot him interrupted an Easter Egg hunt in Clark County.

Clark County Deputies say it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood in Salmon Creek.

Deputies responded and learned the man was related to an ongoing large-scale unlicensed marijuana distribution operation, which was headquartered in a home.

“This is a family neighborhood,” Breein Scarlett who lives several houses down said. “We all have small children and it’s bothersome.”

Detectives with the Clark Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home on Northeast 2nd Street, as well as on several cars.

They found over 45 pounds of processed marijuana that has a street value of over $202,000.

Detectives also found over $108,000 in suspected drug money. They also found documents and materials related to the trafficking of marijuana.

“I’m really not surprised,” Scarlett said. “[The house] always smelled like marijuana.”

Deputies say they seized five cars that were suspected of being used in the commission of drug crimes, or purchased with the money from the crimes.

They arrested three people and booked them into the Clark County Jail.

Charles Yorkovich, 24, is facing Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.

Joseph Sullivan, 24. and Jordan Long, 27, were booked for felony drug warrants out of Missouri.

The Clark Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force continues to investigate. Scarlett said she is glad the situation is over and happy her neighborhood is back to what it was.

