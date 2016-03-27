Man hurt after being hit by car in Clackamas

A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Clackamas.

Clackamas County Deputies say the man was hit near the entrance to Fred Meyer on Southeast 82nd Drive, near Highway 212 around 8:15 Saturday night.

Witnesses told deputies that the man ran across the road in the intersection, and that the car had a green light at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies closed Southeast 82nd Drive for several hours while they investigated.

The name of the people involved have not yet been released.

