Thieves get away with Gresham smoke shop ATM

Gresham Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a smoke shop early Sunday morning.

The theft happened at the All Stop Discount Pipes and Tobacco shop on Northeast Burnside in Gresham.

In surveillance video from the store you can see two people back a van up to the front of the store.

The people then break through a window and quickly grab the ATM.

The two can be seen loading the ATM in the back of the van before taking off.

The owner of the store, Mohammed Abu Alya, said his alarm company alerted him to the break in.

Abu Alya says this is the first time someone has broken in to steal the ATM.

He plans to make changes to help make his store more secure.

Anyone with information should contact Gresham Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.