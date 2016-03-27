Teams show off homemade sleds during Red Bull Schlittentag

It is spring, but there was action at Mt. Hood Skibowl this week during the Red Bull Schlittentag.

27 teams from around the Pacific Northwest hit the slopes to test out their wacky homemade sleds.

Each team is made of three people, and they had to take their sled over a jump and down the 300 foot long course.

Three Oregon based teams took the top three spots in the Schlittentag.

Team “Olympic Spirit” took first, finishing the course in just under 6 seconds Saturday.

That team is made up of three Mt. Hood Skibowl employees who competed in the Red Bull Schlittentag in 2014.

“Coco’s Last Dance” and “Beer Time” rounded out the top 3.

Portland based team “Slippery Sasquatch” took home the award for best crash.

Teams were not just judged on speed, they were also judged on their creativity and showmanship.

Extreme professional kayaker and Red Bull athlete, Rafa Ortiz, Portland MC and drag queen, Bolivia Carmichaels, and CEO of Wildfang clothing company, Emma McIlroy were the judges for the event.

The first place team took home $600 in gift cards to EVO snowboard and skate shop in Portland, and three season passes to Mt. Hood Skibowl.

Schlittentag is the German word for “sledding day.”

