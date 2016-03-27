Two pedestrians fatally struck by train south of Oregon City - KPTV - FOX 12

Two pedestrians fatally struck by train south of Oregon City

Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office Twitter Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office Twitter
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Two pedestrians were fatally struck by an Amtrack south of Oregon City, according to Clackams County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the train was traveling from Eugene to Portland and then to Seattle.

According to deputies, the train has been delayed while authorities investigate.

Deputies said that the train involved in the collision was able to stop safely north of the incident, and there were no injures to passengers or crew.

There is no impact to vehicle traffic in the area. 

The location where the incident happened is in an area parallel to Highway 99E and it is closed to pedestrians.

